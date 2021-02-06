India COVID tally crosses 1.08 crore; more than 50 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated

New Delhi: India continues to witness a consistent downward slide in active caseload, with the country reporting 1,51,460 active Covid-19 cases on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's active caseload consists of just 1.40 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

India reported 12,408 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total Coronavirus cases in the country to 1,08,02,591.

The Ministry said a total of 1,04,96,308 people have recovered so far. "India's recovery rate has reached 97.16 per cent."

Kerala continued to be the worst affected state with the pandemic in the country with 69,109 active cases currently. The state has reported 8,77,889 recoveries and 3,813 death so far.

Following behind, Maharashtra reported 36,113 active cases on Friday. The state has reported 19,48,674 recoveries and 51,215 deaths till now.

A total of 154 Corinavirus cases were reported in Delhi on Friday taking the total Covid-19 cases in the national capital to 6,35,793. A total of 140 recoveries and two deaths were also reported here taking, total recoveries to 6,23,714 and death toll to 10,873.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the twenty-first day on Friday with the taking cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 to 53 lakhs today.

"52,90,474 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 1,04,781 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm on Friday. 3,31,029 beneficiaries vaccinated till 6 pm on 21st day of vaccination drive," MoHFW said.

The Ministry said a total of 27 persons have been hospitalized so far.

"0.0005% people have recorded hospitalization against vaccinations. No new hospitalization is recorded in the last 24 hours," it stated.

The Ministry informed that a total of 22 deaths of vaccine beneficiaries have been recorded to date.

"One New death reported in past 24 hours of a 77-year-old male in Agra, 7 days after vaccination. It was a case of Shock with pre-existing diabetes. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination," it added. (ANI)