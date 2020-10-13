India Continues To Be Among The Countries With Lowest Per Mn Cases & Per Mn Deaths & High Testing

Sustains trend of consistent low level of Active Cases, 55,342 New Cases in the last 24 hours

New Delhi (The Hawk): India has sustained its global position of being the country with one of the lowest cases per million and reported deaths per million. While the global figure for cases/million is 4,794, India is clocking 5,199. UK, Russia, South Africa, USA and Brazil are reporting higher number. The deaths/million in India are 79, while the world average is 138. In the matter of total tests conducted, India is one of the topmost countries. With 10,73,014 tests in last 24 hour, the cumulative number of tests conducted stand at 8.89 Cr (8,89,45,107). 55,342 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. From last five weeks, there is a continuous decline in the average daily new cases. The weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in 2nd week of October. India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. Presently the active cases comprise merely 11.69% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 8,38,729. The active cases have been below the 9 lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day. 76% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Karnataka has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases. Both still are contributing more than 7,000 new cases. The States which are reporting spurt in cases are Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. 77,760 new recoveries were added in the last 24 hour. With this, the total number of recoveries has crossed 62 Lakh (62,27,295). Higher number of single day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 86.78%. 78% of the new recovered cases are in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra contributes more than 15,000 to the single day recovery followed by Karnataka with more than 12,000 recoveries. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has been lower than 1000 mark for ten successive days. 706 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 79% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (165 deaths).



