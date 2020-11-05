India adds over 50K new cases in a day, tally at 83.6L

New Delhi: With a fresh spike of 50,210 coronavirus infections and 704 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Wednesday rose to 83,64,086, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi recorded a single day spike of 6,842 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest so far, taking the total Delhi tally to 4,09,938.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,98,198 cases, including 44,548 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases in the country, 5,27,962 are currently active, 77,11,809 have been discharged, and 1,24,315 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 92.09 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 12,09,425 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 11,42,08,384.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 48 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 12,23,450, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 4,79,97,816 and 12,23,456, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 94,77,709 and 2,33,651, respectively, according to the CSSE.

