Farmers' protest: Govt suspends internet services till 31 Jan at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended the internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders areas to maintain law and order situation amid the farmers' protest against the newly-enacted farm laws.

"... it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 11 pm on January 29 to 11 pm on January 31," the Home Ministry order read.

The Ministry informed that these services have been suspended to maintain public safety and to avert public emergency.

The Haryana government has already suspended all the mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in 17 districts including Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 30. The voice calls, however, are exempted as earlier from the suspension.

Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal had appealed to the government to restore the services, else the farmers will protest against it.

The suspension came after violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally.

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 66. (ANI)