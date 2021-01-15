Eleven killed as two vehicles collide in Karnataka

Dharwad: Eleven people, most of them women, were killed on the spot, and several others injured, when a tempo in which they were traveling collided with a tipper near Itagatti, in the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Friday.

Police said that the victims were travelling from Davanagere to Goa on a pleasure trip when the mishap took place.

Relatives of the victim were summoned from Davanagere to identify the bodies as many of the victims faces were badly damaged. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals.

Dharwad Rural police have registered a case and are investigating.

Further details awaited.

