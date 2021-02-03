Elamaram Kareem, Deependra Hooda give suspension notice in RS to discuss farm laws

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Elamaram Kareem and Congress MP Deependra Hooda on Wednesday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss farmers issues and their ongoing protest against Central farm laws.

Several other opposition parties including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMS), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MPs also moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation.

The proceedings of Rajya Sabha have begun.

The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the 'suspension of business notice' to discuss ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws.

Lok Sabha also witnessed three adjournments on Tuesday as opposition parties protested against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)