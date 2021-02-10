COVID-19: India records 11,067 new cases, 94 fresh fatalities

New Delhi: India''s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 new infections, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.27 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,41,511 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.30 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested up to February 9 with 7,36,903 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 94 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 19 from Kerala, 8 from Punjab and 6 from West Bengal.

A total of 1,55,252 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,360 from Maharashtra followed by 12,391 from Tamil Nadu, 12,241 from Karnataka, 10,882 from Delhi, 10,215 from West Bengal, 8,691 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,160 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI