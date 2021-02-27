Chandra Shekhar Azad 90th Death Anniversary: People Took to Twitter to Pay Tribute to India's Fearless Freedom Fighter With Pics & Patriotic Quotes on His Punyatithi



Legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad was paid honourable tributes today, February 27, as the nation remembered him on his 90th death anniversary. People took to Twitter sharing pictures and patriotic quotes, honouring him on his death anniversary. Azad became to be known as a freedom fighter at the age of only 15. When he was 25-year-old, he achieved martyrdom while fighting a huge British police force who surrounded him from all sides in Alfred Park of Allahabad. His contributions to the Indian freedom struggle will always be remembered and inspire generations to come. Let us check how people across social media remember him on his punyatithi.





Chandra Shekhar Azad, also spelt as Chandrasekhar, was born on July 23, 1906, in a small Madhya Pradesh village of Bhavra in the Jhabua district. He was only 15 when he was terribly moved by the Britishers, killing thousands of innocent Indians at Jhalianwala Bag in Punjab. It was at the time when he decided to join India's independence movement. He was jailed several times for his protest against the British raj.



He died on this day in 1931 during an encounter with the British. The police surrounded him at the Alfred Park after one of his old companions turned a traitor and informed Azad's presence there. He was wounded in the process of defending himself and Sukhdev Raj. His actions made it possible for Sukhdev Raj to escape, but he could not. He shot himself after being surrounded by the police. On his 90th death anniversary, netizens took to Twitter, remembering one of the bravest freedom fighter, Chandra Shekhar Azad.









We honour his memory and martyrdom on his punyatithi. Azad's contribution to India's freedom struggle, his revolutionary nature for a free country will always be remembered and inspire generations to come.

