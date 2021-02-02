Budget has set highest ever capital expenditure target: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed his happiness at the budget proposal to open 100 new Sainik Schools in the country and said several new programmes to support India's farmers, agriculture, infrastructure and reinvigoration of human resources have also been announced.

The minister, who made a series of tweets, said the budget has set the highest ever capital expenditure target in the history of Independent India by underling funds for capex worth Rs 5.54 lakh crore.

"This capex push will set the ball rolling for making India a five trillion dollar economy," he said.

The minister said there has been nearly 19 per cent increase in Defence capital expenditure and it is the highest increase in capital outlay for defence in 15 years.

"I specially thank PM and FM for increasing the defence budget to 4.78 lakh crore for FY21-22 which includes capital expenditure worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore. It is nearly19 per cent increase in Defence capital expenditure. This is highest ever increase in capital outlay for defence in 15yrs,"he said.

"Several new policies and programmes to support India's farmers, agriculture, infrastructure and reinvigoration of Human Resource have also been announced. I am glad that the Budget has proposed opening of 100 new Sainik Schools in the country," he added.

He said people hadn't expected a budget of this kind because, in a way, the government had presented five mini-budgets earlier.

"Several packages were announced, of which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is also a part. It's a superb Budget. The more it is praised, the less it is," he said.

The minister said special attention has been paid to economic reforms, employment generation, capital formation and creating infrastructure in India.

"Based on six pillars of good governance this budget will usher India into a new era of inclusive growth and prosperity," he said. (ANI)