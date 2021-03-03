Top
Home > Latest News > BSF jawan killed, 4 injured in firing accident at practice range: Police

BSF jawan killed, 4 injured in firing accident at practice range: Police

 The Hawk |  3 March 2021 7:57 AM GMT

BSF jawan killed, 4 injured in firing accident at practice range: Police
X

Jaisalmer: A BSF jawan was killed and four were injured in an incident during firing practice at the Lathi firing range in Rajasthan''s Jaisalmer, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, they said, adding that a "premature blast" in the muzzle of a gun resulted in splinter injuries to five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel taking part in firing practice.

Three of them sustained critical injuries and were evacuated to the primary health centre in Pokhran, where Satish Kumar (32) was declared brought dead, the police said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. —PTI

Updated : 3 March 2021 7:57 AM GMT
Tags:    BSF jawan   killed   injured   firing accident   practice range   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X