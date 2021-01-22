Andaman and Nicobar Command to conduct Indian Armed forces' joint military exercise 'Kavach'

New Delhi: A large-scale joint military exercise 'Excercise Kavach' will be conducted in the coming week under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the only Joint Forces Command of India, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement on Thursday.

The exercise involves assets of Army, Navy, Air Force and Cost Guard. The tri-services exercise aims to fine-tune joint war-fighting capabilities and SOPs towards enhancing operational synergy.

It will also involve participation and deployment of elements of Army's Amphibious Brigade along with supporting forces including Special Forces of Navy, Armour/Mechanised components, Naval Ships comprising Destroyers, ASW Corvettes and Landing Ships with ship-borne helicopters of Eastern Naval Command and ANC, Jaguar Maritime Strike and Transport aircrafts from Indian Air Force (IAF) and assets of Coast Guard, the Ministry said.

The exercise involves synergised application of maritime surveillance assets, coordinated air and maritime strikes, air defence, submarine and landing operations.

Concurrently Joint Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exercise involving various technical, electronic and human intelligence from three services will be conducted.

The ISR exercise will validate the capabilities of intelligence gathering from space, air, land and sea based assets/sensors, its analysis and sharing to achieve battlefield transparency for quick decision making at different stages of operations.

"The joint force would execute multi-domain, high-intensity offensive and defensive maneuvers in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal and carry out amphibious landing operations, air landed operation, helicopters-borne insertion of Special Forces from sea culminating in tactical follow-on operations on land," it added. (ANI)