4 Dead, 7 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons have died and five have been hospitalized in critical condition after consuming spurious liquor.

The incident took place in Jeetgadhi village in the Sikandarabad area on Thursday night.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police has suspended three policemen, including the chowki in-charge for alleged dereliction of duty.

According to reports, all victims consumed liquor and went to their respective homes. After two to three hours, they started vomiting and their condition worsened.

The deceased include Satish, 35, Kalua, 40, Ranjit, 40 and Sukhpal 60.

Nine others also fell ill and five of them had to be hospitalised.

The police spokesman said that efforts were on to arrest the liquor seller. Further investigations are underway.

--IANS