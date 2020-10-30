3 BJP workers shot dead by terrorists in J-K

New Delhi: Three Bharatiya Janata Party workers were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.



Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by terrorists in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening, a police official said.



He said the trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

In a message in English and Hindi on its social media account, the TRF said "crematoriums will get overbooked".

Terrorists have since June stepped up attacks on BJP workers and leaders in the union territory, killing eight of them so far.

In a similar attack in Bandipora in July, a BJP leader, his father and brother were killed by the ultras.

Meanwhile, terrorists fired upon and injured a civilian in Shopian district, police said.

The injured person was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, the police said. Further details were being ascertained.

—PTI



