2021 will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory: Army Chief

New Delhi: While addressing at the event in the national capital on the occasion of 'Veterans' Day', Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said, "Last year had been very challenging for our nation and the armed forces. The armed forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently. I am proud that we had the support of our veterans in carrying this out." "Some veterans had expressed disappointment that not much importance is being given to the 50 years of 1971 war. I'd like to say that this entire year will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory. Several events will be organised across the country," the Indian Army Chief added.