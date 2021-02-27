Youth Cong protests fuel price hike outside Smriti Irani's residence

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday organised a protest against rising inflation, petrol, diesel and gas cylinder prices outside the residence of Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, in New Delhi. Hundreds of Congress workers gathered and shouted slogans against the Central government.

Srinivas B.V., National President of the Indian Youth Congress, said, "When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in opposition, Smriti Irani was seen on the streets protesting Rs 5 hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices but today when there is inflation all over the country, she is silent that is why today the Youth Congress has tried to awaken her from slumber."

"Petrol has crossed Rs 100, diesel has crossed Rs 90 in many parts of the country, and the prices of gas cylinders are increasing day-by-day, the shameful thing is that despite such open loot, the BJP government is blaming the Congress and trying to run away from the issue."

According to the Indian Youth Congress, farmers, youth, labourers, traders and women are feeling the pinch due to inflation, but it is having no impact on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP. The anti-people and anti-national face of the RSS and BJP has emerged in front of the country.

Commenting on the recent statement of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, attributing the petrol and diesel price hike to the cold weather, Srinivas called it an absurd statement and demanded his resignation from the ministerial position. He also urged the Central government to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas with immediate effect.

