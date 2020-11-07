With virtual reality video-immersive experience, Gandhi goes digital

New Delhi: Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday inaugurated a 360-degree video-immersive experience of digital exhibits on Mahatma Gandhi installed at Gandhi Darshan in Delhi's Rajghat.

This was part of a two-year long commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

It was felt that virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are very powerful tools that could be used to disseminate the message of Gandhi to the youth of India, and as a result the 360-degree video-immersive experience based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi in a circular dome has been set up at Gandhi Darshan.

As part of the programme, four films on the life of the Mahatma have been combined to make a complete film.

Content from Gandhi archives such as photos, videos and audio interviews were processed into digital formats and used wherever possible. The 360-degree dome project has been implemented by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

After completion of testing, calibration and fine-tuning for public viewing, the films have been integrated in the dome installed at Gandhi Darshan.

In addition to the dome experience, the Department of Science & Technology (DST) through Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous institute under the department, took up the task of setting up the digital exhibits on Mahatma Gandhi.

These are displayed at 17 locations across the country - 15 museums under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and 2 at Gandhi Darshan and Gandhi Smriti.

These exhibits present the life and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi through various digital means with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

The content used for the digital and virtual displays and exhibits has been created under the supervision of GSDS under the Ministry of Culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Science & Technology, Harsh Vardhan, said that Gandhi's persona continues to inspire the entire humanity even today.

"Mahatma Gandhi always stressed upon sustainable development," he said.

Union Culture Minister Patel said that Gandhi's thinking was a perfect amalgamation of cultural thinking and scientific temper. He said that Gandhi's teachings are much more relevant today, especially for rural development.

—IANS