With Khushbu, BJP adds more star power in TN





Chennai: With actor Khushbu Sundar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Tamil Nadu unit of the party has added more star power.

Khushbu joined the BJP on Monday.

Several popular actors and others from the Tamil movie field have joined the BJP in the state in recent times.

The list of actors and movie field celebrities who have joined the BJP in the state are Khushbu, Radha Ravi, Gouthami, Namitha, Gangai Amaran, Kutti Padmini, Gayathri Raghuram, S.Ve. Shekher, Perarasu, Kasturi Raja, Power Star Srinivasan, Pyramid Natarajan and others.



On Monday, apart from Khushbu, former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official Saravana Kumar also joined the BJP.

He is the second former bureaucrat to have joined the BJP after K.Annamalai, a 2011 batch IPS officer who resigned from service in 2019.

Sometime back DMK's Deputy General Secretary V.P.Duraisamy also joined the BJP.

After that DMK MLA K.K. Selvam criticised his party President M.K. Stalin and expressed his support to the BJP.

Selvam was later dismissed from the DMK. However, he has not joined the BJP as of now.

The BJP is luring some disgruntled leaders in the DMK in order to project that it is growing in the state and one sparrow does not make a summer, DMK spokesperson and Member of Parliament T.K.S.Elangovan had told IANS earlier.

Be that as it may, punning on the word 'Annamalai', a hit movie starring Rajinikant, Khushbu and Radha Ravi, a jovial message is going around the social media.

The message reads: "Annamalai has come (referring to retired police officer Annamalai), Annamalai' heroine (Khushbu) has also come and only the hero is remaining".

—IANS