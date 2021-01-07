Will work to strengthen social harmony to build strong India: RSS

New Delhi: The RSS said on Thursday that it would take up a campaign to strengthen social harmony in order to work towards a prosperous and powerful India.

It also appealed to the people to volunteer for this endeavour of the saffron organisations across the country.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat presided over an All India Coordination Meeting at Ahmedabad in Gujarat from January 5 to 7, in which three dozen major organisations affiliated to the Sangh participated and resolved to work to build a 'prosperous, strong and glorious India'.

Several burning issues facing the country were discussed during the three-day meeting, including Atmanirbhar India, economy, Ram Mandir, new national education policy, and social harmony.

RSS leader Krishna Gopal told the media here on Thursday that BJP President JP Nadda was one of the participants at the annual event.

Gopal said that the RSS would intensify its activities to boost social harmony by working against caste discrimination and appealed to the people to come forward to contribute to this endeavour.

"Historical reasons led to the creation of divisions in Indian society, though all are equal before God and the Constitution. We have common festivals and men who have achieved greatness," the RSS leader added.

Describing the under-construction Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as a "symbol of India's pride", the participants in the meeting decided to contact 10 crore families in five lakh villages across India for their cooperation in the construction of the new temple, Gopal said.

The meeting also discussed the Indian economy and the country's drive to become self-reliant.

Gopal also said that the NEP-2020 had moved the country towards an education based on Indian values for the first time. The implementation of the new education policy was also discussed.

The RSS also plans to launch environment protection activities across the country, while pointing out that the water crisis can deepen in the future.

An action plan has been devised by the RSS to work towards water conservation and to revive village ponds, the RSS leader added.

