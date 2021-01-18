Will defeat Mamata in Nandigram or quit: Suvendu

Kolkata: Newest BJP entrant Suvendu Adhikari has hit back at Mamata Banerjee's wish to contest elections from his bastion Nandigram and confirmed he will be facing off against his former political boss in the upcoming 2021 West Bengal elections.

Speaking at a rally in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari bellowed, "If I do not defeat her [Mamata] with half lakh votes in Nandigram I will quit politics!"

Adhikari's declaration came hours after Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared she will contest the upcoming West Bengal assembly election from his stronghold Nandigram.

The TMC turncoat, however, said the final decision to field candidates will be taken by the BJP leadership after thorough discussion and not in an arbitrary way like in the ruling TMC.

He said that unlike the TMC, which is run "autocratically" by Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, in BJP the candidates are decided after discussion and it was for the party to take a call on his candidature.

Responding to Mamata Banerjee's challenge, Adhikari said she remembers Nandigram only before elections. Suvendu Adhikari further alleged that the West Bengal CM was playing with the sentiments of the people of Nandigram. "That will not work this time and her party will be democratically dumped into the Bay of Bengal."

Hitting out at the TMC, Suvendu Adhikari said, "The TMC is no more a party, it is a private limited company."

Questioning Mamata Banerjee's political acumen, the BJP leader added that the fact that the TMC had to hire a political strategist from Bihar (Prashant Kishore), proves that the BJP has the edge in West Bengal.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest from both her seat Bhawanipore as well as Nandigram, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "Mamata is not confident of win in Bhawanipore so she is testing the soil in Nandigram."

"TMC ministers are searching for safe seats. No matter where they go, they won't find any," he added.

Earlier on Monday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee declared she will contest the upcoming West Bengal assembly election from Nandigram, as she took her battle for West Bengal to the home turf of political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit the TMC and joined the BJP.

That Mamata Banerjee chose Nandigram to make the big announcement reflects the TMC supremo's determination to take the BJP, which has launched a spirited campaign to unseat her after a decade-long stint in power, head-on.

"I have always started my campaign for the assembly polls from Nandigram. It is a lucky place for me. So this time I feel that I should contest the assembly polls from here. I request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat," Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Nandigram.

Bakshi, who was on the podium, swiftly accepted the request.

Mamata Banerjee said she is not worried about those joining rival parties as they were hardly around when the TMC was formed.

The West Bengal CM said these leaders left the ruling party to protect the money "they have looted" in the last few years.

Nandigram was the scene of massive public protest against "forcible" land acquisition by the then Left Front government for the creation of a special economic zone.

The protracted and often bloody protests added to Mamata Banerjee and her party's political heft and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011, marking the end of the Left Front rule of 34 years.

Suvendu Adhikari is considered the face of the movement in Nandigram, some 130 km south-west of Kolkata.

After switching over to the BJP, Suvendu Adhikari has often accused Mamata Banerjee of having forgotten the people of the area who helped her gain power in the state.

The Adhikaris wield considerable influence in at least 40-45 assembly segments in East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, parts of Birbhum -- mainly in the Junglemahal region and areas in minority-dominated Murshidabad district.