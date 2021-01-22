We Worked Hard To Save Deputy Commandant Who Died In Sukma IED Blast: CRPF DG

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General (DG) AP Maheshwari on Thursday said that everyone worked hard to save the life of Deputy Commandant Vikas Singhal's life, who was seriously injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast last year in Sukma area of Chhattisgarh and later succumbed to his injuries.

"A requisition was also made for an Air Force chopper and we informed the Air force. The chopper came from after it took some time in refuelling. But, it is wrong to say that the intention was not to save him. Everybody worked hard to save him," he said during CRPF's annual press conference.

According to Maheshwari, it has been decided that helipads will be built and arrangements of air evacuation will be made robust in Maoist-affected areas.

In December last year, Deputy Commandant Vikas Singhal sustained serious injuries after an IED blasted in Sukma, where he suffered a splinter injury. The IED was planted by Maoists in Sukma. Singhal was later declared brought dead at the hospital.

Later, his wife made allegations that Singhal didn't receive timely treatment due to the delay in evacuation which cost his life.

"She has lost her husband, I have also spoken to her but the people on the spot tried their level best and whatever was available, we managed that," Maheshwari said in a reply to ANI's questions on allegations leveled by the officer's wife.

Maheshwari also explained steps taken by the force after the incident.

"We are mapping the nearest hospitals and cities from different locations. Also, we have started bike ambulances since sometimes it is not possible to do air evacuation directly. CRPF is in touch with states for cooperation," he added.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also planning to expand its air wing. But we have also made some arrangements," DG mentioned. (ANI)