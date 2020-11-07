Vote for development, Nitish exhorts people amid final phase of Assembly elections

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who earlier made an emotional appeal to people to extend their support to him saying it was his last election, today again exhorted them to exercise their franchise in large number as every vote would help in accelerating the pace of development in Bihar.

Mr Kumar tweeted that polling for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections was in progress in 78 constituencies and people should exercise their franchise with care and responsibility. While exercising their franchise, people should keep it in mind that their every vote would help in carrying out development works in Bihar, to make it a developed state, he remarked.

The chief minister had earlier caused a flutter on November 5 during an election meeting in Dhamdaha constituency by seeking support of the people, saying it was his last election. " Everything is well that ends well", he had said while making an emotional appeal.

The emotional appeal of Mr Kumar had triggered reactions from both ruling and opposition parties. State JD(U) president Bashishtha Narayan Singh said that Mr Kumar had actually tried to say that it was his last election meeting on November 5 as campaign for third and final page for Bihar Assembly elections ended at 6 PM on that day. Mr Kumar was a leader of immense energy and potential to serve the people for many more years and there was no question for him to retire from active politics, he had clarified.

General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Surjewala had hurriedly called a press conference on November 5 evening and described the emotional appeal of Mr Kumar as his accepting defeat in ongoing Assembly elections.

RJD leader and CM face of Grand Alliance Tejaswi Prasad Yadav had said that the appeal of Mr Kumar had proved him right as he had been telling the people that Mr Kumar was now a tired leader and should retire from active politics, making way for others.

