Vice Prez extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, saying his name epitomises courage and compassion.

The Guru''s teachings are eternally relevant and will continue to inspire generations to come, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"My heartiest greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. Guru Ji''s name epitomises courage, compassion and service of society," Naidu said. —PTI