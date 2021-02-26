Vice-President remembers Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

In a message, Mr Naidu remembered the late freedom fighter as a great revolutionary, freedom fighter, visionary, author and didactic.

He was a social reformer who made tireless efforts to eradicate caste discrimination and poverty from society, the Vice-President said, adding that his contribution to the freedom struggle will never be forgotten.

Mr Naidu said, "Salutations to the great nationalist thinker, great revolutionary, social reformer Swatantra Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary."

The Vice-President also referred to this statement of Veer Savarkar in his message, "Our daily behaviour which strengthens history, society and nation is our religion."

—UNI