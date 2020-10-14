Top
 The Hawk |  14 Oct 2020 5:57 AM GMT

Vice President expresses concerns over heavy rains in Telangana, other states

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concerns over the damage caused due to heavy rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha.

The Vice President sympathised with those affected by the excessive rains and urged all the people to follow the administration's directions to stay safe.

"The news of the loss of life and property due to heavy rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha is saddening. My sympathies are with the affected families. I urge all to follow the directions of the civic bodies and stay safe," Naidu's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

Multiple casualties have been reported from Telangana and other states after heavy rains lashed the region on Tuesday. Eight persons, including a child, were crushed to death yesterday while three persons were injured after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city, police said.

—ANI

