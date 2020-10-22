VHP slams UNHRC chief for asking to review FCRA

New Delhi: Soon after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Michelle Bachelet urged India to review the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, the statement drew criticism from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the most prominent affiliate of the RSS, the ruling BJP's ideological mentor.

"It is shameful that this UN body has nothing to say about funding of terrorism and conversion by the NGOs. Are they playing in the hands of anti-India brigade," asked VHP's Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal took to Twitter and said, "UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet's hue and cry for amendments in FCRA itself is evident that the UN body can rant for the law breakers of Bharat but can't have courage to say anything regarding atrocities on Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan and Bangladesh."

Bansal further alleged that the fundings to certain NGOs were used to attack the country on different fronts - ideological, cultural and on religious lines.

A statement attributed to Bachelet earlier read, "I also urge the authorities to carefully review the FCRA for its compliance with international human rights standards..."

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, which sought an amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, includes "public servants" in the prohibited category and decreases administrative expenses through foreign funds by an organisation to 20 per cent from 50 per cent earlier.

Previously, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said, "The Bill ensures that an NGO has to mandatorily open an account in the SBI FCRA branch to receive funds and then one more account in another bank of choice, and for this they don't have to travel to Delhi but the nearest SBI account will facilitate the opening of the account in New Delhi."

—IANS