Urdu Bulletin: Union Budget 2021-22, Mann ki Baat, farmers' protest dominate coverage

New Delhi: Various Urdu newspapers led with the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Monday.

Most publications reported that Bharatiya Kisaan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait thanked the prime minister for his initiative but asserted that the farmers will hold discussions and will not reach an agreement under pressure.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper led with the Union Budget 2021-22. It reported that the focus of the budget will be on villages and the poor and there is an expectation of a big announcement in the health sector.

The publication also carried the news of farmers' protest and reported that BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said they were ready to hold talks with the government on the farm laws, but only after the protesting farmers are released.

It also covered "Mann ki Baat" and reported that PM Modi said that the nation was saddened by the insult to the tricolour during the tractor rally on January 26.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper carried the news of farmers' protest and reported that a Khap Panchayat was organised in which people of 84 villages participated in Baghpat.

Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget today was the second lead.

It also highlighted Rajasthan local body polls results in which the Congress won 52 seats out of 90.

It also carried the news of a journalist who was reporting at Singhu border being sent to judicial custody. (ANI)