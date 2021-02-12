Urdu Bulletin: Rajnath's statement on standoff with China, Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre covered

New Delh: Various Urdu publications in their Friday editions highlighted the statements of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Most publications also gave prominent coverage to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

Inquilab: The daily reported ruckus created by the opposition in Parliament in its top headlines. The publication also reported that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha attacked the Centre on the new farm laws and accused the Central government of running the agenda of 'Hum Do Hamare Do' and alleged that it is promoting "crony capitalism".

The newspaper also carried the news that the opposition raised several questions over Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in the Rajya Sabha over India-China standoff.

The daily also gave front-page coverage to Amit Shah's public rally in West Bengal. The publication quoted Union Home Minister as saying that as soon as India becomes Corona-free the implementation of CAA would be done.



Rashtriya Sahara: The publication reported Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on India-China standoff as its top headline. The daily reported that Singh informed Rajya Sabha that India and China have reached an agreement to disengage their troops from the northern and southern banks of the contentious Pangong lake where the Chinese troops would move back to the east of the Finger 8 while the Indian side would go to its Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3.

The daily also gave wide coverage to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum Do Hamare Do' remarks targetting the Centre on new farm laws, on its front page.

It reported Amit Shah public rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar and quoted him as saying that by the time elections end, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Sahafat: The publication reported Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's statement as its top headline. It stated that the farmers' leader said Gujarat is different from the world. He called for the liberation of people of the state. He reiterated that the fight against the new farm laws will continue. (ANI)