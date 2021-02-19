Unnao Deaths: UP Police Says No Evidence of Sexual Assault, Autopsy Inconclusive

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said that the postmortem report in the Unnao case had not found any injuries on the two deceased girls' bodies and was inconclusive about the cause of the death, the Indian Express has reported.

The police added that there is no evidence to suggest that it was a sexual assault, but all angles, including "honour killing" and suicide, are being investigated.

On Wednesday, two Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found dead while another 17-year-old was found critical in the fields of Babuhara village in Asoha located in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The third girl is currently at a Kanpur health facility on ventilator support and is being treated for suspected poisoning.

As the cause of death of two girls is yet to be ascertained, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP), Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, according to PTI, said, " The post-mortem of the two girls was done by a panel of doctors and no injury before death or external injuries were found on their bodies. The cause of death could not be ascertained and viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis. We are taking the help of forensic experts and looking into all possibilities."

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) on unidentified persons, and charged with Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the family's complaint.

—PTI