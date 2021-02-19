Top
Home > India News > Unnao case: AISA members hold protest outside UP Bhawan in Delhi, detained

 The Hawk |  19 Feb 2021 10:23 AM GMT

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday detained members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) protesting outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here against the deaths of two girls whose bodies were found in a field in Unnao.

Three girls, aged 16, 15 and 14, were found in the field by the villagers when they did not return after leaving their house to take fodder for cattle, according to the UP police.

The villagers rushed the teenagers, who are related, to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.

—PTI

