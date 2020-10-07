Two unidentified militants killed by security forces in Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed by security forces on Wednesday in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Tuesday evening in south Kashmir district of Shopian, a police spokesman said this morning.

He said on a tip off troops of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Sajjad Mohalla Sugan Zainpora in Shopian last evening.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area after sealing all exit points, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons, he said adding security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

But, he said, due to night operation was stopped. However, additional security forces were deployed to foil any attempt by militants to escape under the cover of darkness.

He said this morning the search operation was resumed with the first light this morning. In the fresh encounter this morning two unidentified militants were killed, spokesman said adding the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

