Two Afghan nationals held with drugs worth over 11 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi: The Customs Department arrested two Afghan nationals and seized drugs worth Rs 11.44 crore from their posession at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said on Sunday.

Both the passengers were coming from Dubai on January 25 and 208 capsules which were containing a total of 1.635 kilograms of white powdery substance was seized by the department.The white powdery substance appearing to be heroin.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"Delhi Airport Customs intercepted two Afghanis arriving from Dubai, by flight EK 512 on 25.01.2021 and seized 208 capsules containing a total of 1635 grams of a white powdery substance, appearing to be heroin valued at 11.44 crore. Both pax arrested under NDPS Act, 1985," Delhi Customs said in a tweet. (ANI)