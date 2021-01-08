Trip to Mysore Temple Ends in Tragedy; Three Die, 13 Sustain Injuries in Mishap along TN-K'taka Border

Erode (TN): Three people died on the spot and 13 sustained injuries in a road accident on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border early Friday, police said. Sixteen of a family from Tirupur district were travelling in a van to Chamundeeswari temple in Mysore when the mishap occurred, the police said.

When the vehicle neared Mudaali village on the border, the driver lost control and the van fell into 15-foot deep drain, they said. On seeing this, other vehicle drivers informed the police, who removed the injured and sent them to a hospital, they added.

Police are further investigating.—PTI