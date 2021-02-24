Toolkit case: Court to hear Shantanu's bail plea on Thursday

New Delhi: A Delhi Court will be hearing on Thursday the arguments on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Shantanu Muluk in the 'Toolkit' case.

The matter was slated to be heard Wednesday but, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana of the Patiala House Court adjourned it on the request of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Irfan Ahmed.

"I am seeking adjournment for physical date. I want to argue in the presence of the investigating officer,": APP Ahmed told the court, following which the matter was adjourned and kept for tomorrow.

Muluk had moved the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Tuesday, days before the end of ten-day transit remand granted to him by the Bombay High Court on February 16.

The Additional Sessions Judge was apprised that the accused has the interim protection till February 26.

Muluk, along with climate activist Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob are facing charges of conspiracy and sedition in the case related to the farmers' protest.

Muluk and Jacob had joined the investigation at Delhi Police's Cyber Cell office in Dwarka on February 22. They were later confronted with Disha Ravi for three hours, according to the police.

The Delhi Police have contended that the google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists Jacob and Muluk.

The police said that the 'Toolkit' was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence. Climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by the court on Tuesday.

—IANS