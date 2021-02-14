TMC alleges chair allowed Trivedi to speak out of turn

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday demanded a probe into how Dinesh Trivedi was given a chance to speak on the budget discussion in Rajya Sabha despite his name not recommended by the party. Trivedi resigned from Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the party's chief whip in the House Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said the TMC had recommended only two names as speakers —Abir Ranjan Biswas and himself— for the discussion on Union Budget 2021-22, but Trivedi was not among them.

The TMC's allotted time on the discussion was exhausted after both the speakers spoke on their designated days, Roy said as he questioned why Trivedi was allowed to speak despite this.

Roy wrote in his letter: "When the Hon'ble Finance Minister was about to give reply to Budget discussion, one member of AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) Sri Dinesh Trivedi, since resigned, was allowed to speak for about four minutes from 1.25 pm to 1.29 pm. Although his name was not recommended by the AITC as a speaker in the budget discussion and there was no time left for the party."

He further said, "Sri Trivedi's seat was allotted in the Rajya Sabha Gallery, but came down inside the council chamber and started to speak; rambling on his personal political motives, etc. from a seat of his choice and the chair did not take any action to stop such unauthorised intervention in the budget discussion. He spoke against the party he belonged to and made certain wild allegations against the AITC to substantiate his proposed resignation from the house."

Demanding a probe in the matter, Roy appealed to the Rajya Sabha Chairman "to immediately constitute an inquiry into the matter and to find out the reason behind such unprecedented illegality committed through the deplorable action or inaction, as stated and/or any connivance or conspiracy that worked behind the scene to malign the AITC and for taking reasonable discussions at your end in the matter at the earliest."

In a dramatic turn of events in the Rajya Sabha Friday, former Union Minister for Railways and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi, during his speech on the discussion on the budget, said that he was resigning from the Rajya Sabha saying he had reached an inflection point and that he was "feeling suffocated." Trivedi said that he was forced to make a decision, and had to follow his "conscience" after looking at "the kind of violence taking place in his state" of West Bengal and that he would continue to work for "Bengal and the country."