Tikait now ready for talks again

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers are ready to hold talks with the Centre again.

The offer comes after the national capital witnessed violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day and the Delhi Police has filed 33 FIRs and called six farmer leaders for questioning.

Tikait, who is the BKU national spokesperson, told the media at the Gazipur border, "We will once again talk to the Centre on the agricultural laws. We will discuss the possible ways. We have sent a message to the government that we want to talk to the government."

When asked whether they will agree to the government's proposal to suspend the law for 18 months, he replied that "No, no, we will talk again with the government again."

After this statement given by Tikait, what is the answer from the government, everyone is waiting for it. But since the violence on the occasion of Republic Day, the movement has seen a lot of ups and downs.

The Centre and the farmer unions have had 11 rounds of talks so far, but they have remained inconclusive.

--IANS