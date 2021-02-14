Top
Home > India News > Tiger found dead in MPs Kanha reserve, probe underway

Tiger found dead in MP's Kanha reserve, probe underway

 The Hawk |  14 Feb 2021 4:43 PM GMT

Tiger found dead in MPs Kanha reserve, probe underway
X

Mandla (MP): A tiger was found dead in the core Kisli range of the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

A patrolling team found the carcass on Saturday night after which it was examined and disposed of as per NCTA norms, said KTR Field Director SK Singh.

It may have died in a territorial fight, and the body bore a canine wound on the right foot and there was also the presence of spleen injury, Singh told PTI.

The viscera has been sent for tests, he added.–PTI

Updated : 14 Feb 2021 4:43 PM GMT
Tags:    Tiger   MP's Kanha   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X