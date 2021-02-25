Tejashwi raises Sitamarhi encounter in Assembly, hits out at govt

Patna: The Bihar government is on the backfoot after an encounter with the liquor mafia in Sitamarhi district on Wednesday claimed the life of a sub-inspector while a guard sustained grievous injuries.

Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised this incident in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. He said that the law and order situation in Bihar is in a bad shape. This is the reason why police officers are getting killed in broad daylight.

"Transfers and postings would be done for only those police officers who used to give "RCP tax" (Bribe) to top bosses in the Nitish Kumar government," Tejashwi said.

The encounter took place in Sitamarhi's Kunwari village under Majorganj police station on Wednesday afternoon when a police team headed by Dinesh Ram reached the village. The criminals, upon seeing the police team, opened fired at them. Ram sustained fatal bullet injuries while guard Lal Babu Paswan also sustained gunshot injuries and is battling for his life in hospital. A criminal identified as Ranjan Singh was also killed in retaliatory firing.

"On Thursday, an inspector rank officer was involved in manhandling a MLA of CPI (ML). I have not heard about or witnessed any such incident where a police officer is manhandling a legislator," Tejashwi said.

"The alleged officer is a SHO of Secretariat police station and he was also involved in a ruckus outside my residence as well," Tejashwi said.

After this incident came to the knowledge of the House, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha directed the concerned officers to check the CCTV footage.

"If the officer is guilty, he will be punished under Breach of Privilege Act," Sinha said.

—IANS