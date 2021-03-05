Tandav row: SC says govt's rules on OTT have "no teeth"; grants protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video Head Aparna Purohit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the new guidelines of the government on regulating Over The Top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have "no teeth" as there is no provision of prosecution.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that law has to be framed to put in place a mechanism to control OTT platforms instead of mere guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Bench also granted relief to the commercial head of Amazon Prime Video, Aparna Purohit by directing the Uttar Pradesh police to not arrest her in the case registered against her in Greater Noida amid controversy over the web series 'Tandav'.

The top court said Purohit's protection from arrest will be subject to her cooperating with the investigation and appearing before the police as and when summoned.

The Bench while hearing the issue of OTT platforms told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre, "We have received the rules you (government) have filed. These rules don't have any teeth. There is no provision for prosecution. They are just guidelines."

Solicitor General replied that government can come up with a better draft of the rules for the consideration of court within two weeks and the new rules were brought as a balance between "no-censorship and internal self-regulation".

"We can come up with something for the Court's consideration. This needs examination," he added while seeking two weeks times.

Yesterday, the Bench asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on OTT platforms while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on such platforms.

The top court had observed that some regulation is needed for OTT platforms as in some cases even "pornography is being shown" on such platforms and a balance has to be maintained.

The Bench in it's order noted that, "One issue that has cropped up is uncontrolled viewing of scenes on Prime Video. Union of India has issued notification - the Rules. The rules are in the nature of guidelines with no effective regulation of screening or taking appropriate action. Rules don't list anything about appropriate action to be taken against those who don't abide by the guidelines. Solicitor General has submitted that steps will be taken for the same and it shall be placed before the court."

The issue of regulation of OTT cropped up while hearing an appeal of Purohit, who had approached the apex court against the Allahabad High Court's order that denied an anticipatory bail to her, in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav'.ANI