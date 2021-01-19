Tandav makers, cast 'apologise unconditionally'

New Delhi/Lucknow: The makers of the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Monday apologised unconditionally after complaints that one of its episodes had hurt "Hindu sentiments".



The apology came after a case was registered against the makers of the web series in Lucknow and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought the view of the Amazon Prime on a flood of grievances against the series.

The statement from the cast and crew of Tandav said, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.

"Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.

"The cast and crew of Tandav take cognisance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the statement said.

A complaint filed by an Uttar Pradesh policeman said that 17 minutes into the first episode, "people dressed up in a very bad manner to represent Hindu gods and goddesses... shown to speak in a very uncalled for language... that hurts religious sentiments".