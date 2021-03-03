Taken Away for Alleged Cruelty, Delhi Court Hands Over Dogs to Their Owner

New Delhi: Taken away for alleged cruelty meted out to them, a Delhi court has handed back the custody of two Golden Retriever dogs to their owner saying it would be unjustified to deprive him of the companionship and custody of his pets. Both the dogs – Luv and Kush – were taken away from a businessman, their legal owner, by an NGO – People for Animals, founded by Maneka Gandhi – along with the Delhi police. Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil passed the order after taking note of a police report about their upkeep at their owner's place here at Delhi's 'Feroz Shah Road' and their veterinary doctor's opinion, who had deposed before the court through video conferencing.

The judge, however, directed the businessman – Anand Kumar Mohatta – to produce both the dogs before the court and police as and when required during the ongoing proceedings regarding the case. The court passed the directions on a revision petition filed by advocate Tarun Rana, appearing for Mohatta, against an order of a magisterial court refusing the owner the custody of the dogs.

Both the dogs were taken away on January 30 by the NGO, which accused Mohatta of cruelty upon his pets. The NGO said that at the time of raid they were found to be suffering from high fever with swollen eyes, and later on, after thorough examination of a veterinary doctor at government hospital, both the pets were found suffering from Parvo virus.

It also claimed that both the pets were left unattended for a long time and their well-being was not taken by the accused. The allegations were refuted by Mohatta, also represented by advocate Vivek Jaiswal, who said that proper care of both the pets were taken, along with due medication and regular visits before the veterinary doctors.—PTI