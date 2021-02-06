Swami Dayanand's ideas transcend time, continue to inspire us: Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that Swami Dayanand Saraswati gave direction to nationalist thought and worked for social reform and his thoughts became the foundation for DAV educational institutes.

Addressing the third DAV United Festival here, he said that the ideas of the social reformer "transcend time and continue to motivate and inspire us".

He said that the Maharishi played a leading role in giving leadership and direction to the first war of independence in 1857 and inspired a legion of patriots including Swami Shradhanand, Veer Savarkar, Ram Prasad Bismil, Lala Lajpat Rai and Bhagat Singh.

According to an official release, the Speaker said that social change is possible through education and DAV institutes "have continued that proud tradition".

Birla said that DAV institutes are at the forefront of providing education in some of the most remote areas in the country and was contributing to progress by bringing the marginalized sections to the mainstream.

The Speaker said he felt "proud to belong to the great DAV family".

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur also lauded the DAV institutes for their contribution in the field of education.

In his remarks, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that India's global stature has improved in the last few years and it has emerged as a more confident nation.

He said a country which is confident of its destiny shall always prosper and lauded the confidence of Indian youth who have been at the forefront of the pandemic response.

He expressed confidence about the country's youth building a self-reliant India through their commitment, innovation, knowledge, and energy.

The minister said a DAV Institute will be made into a centre of excellence for sports in the next few months.

Rijiju also said that it was his dream to make India a sporting powerhouse and for it to reach the top ten in the 2028 summer Olympic games. (ANI)