Sufi religious leaders meet Naqvi, discuss Waqf, Haj and dargahs

New Delhi: A delegation of 20 religious leaders associated with the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) met Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday. During the meeting various issues related to Waqf, Haj and dargahs were discussed.

About this meeting Naqvi said, "Today I met a delegation of Sajjadanashin and prominent religious leaders of reputable dargahs across the country under the leadership of AlSSC and held positive talks on various issues related to the Waqf, Haj, dargahs."

"Modi government is dedicated to the empowerment and respect for all sections of society. Socio-economic-educational development of all sections of society has been ensured without any discrimination. At the same time Waqf properties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are 100 percent funded for construction of schools, colleges, hospitals, social harmony forums, ITI, Skill Development Centres etc so that they can be properly utilised in the social, economic and educational progress of the society," Naqvi added.

The Union Minister said, "The delegation of AlSSC has expressed confidence in the Modi government's resolve for inclusive development of all the deprived sections of society."

"The AlSSC insisted on using Waqf properties for fair means and making Waqf laws more effective so that dargahs and Waqf properties can be kept out of non-significant disputes."

AlSSC Chairman Saeed Nasruddin Chishti told IANS, "Today two Sajjadanashins from every state were present in the meeting. We discussed many important issues during the meeting and also handed over a letter to Naqvi ji about their demands."

"This letter says that there is a need for some amendment in the Waqf Act and whenever a committee is formed to amend it, Sajjadanashins of the dargahs should be given due representation in it and what positions in the Sajjadanashins they hold shall be clearly specified."

Apart from this, guidelines should be issued for all the State Waqf Boards that all the heads of the dargahs should be represented within each Waqf Board. We also discussed about Haj, Naqvi said.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation of Sufi religious leaders also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. 'Radical forces' were discussed by the Sufi leaders during this meeting.

—IANS