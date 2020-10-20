State govts , Centre playing 'blame-game' while Covid spreading rapidly: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, on Tuesday said the state and central governments are playing a 'blame-game' on Covid while the pandemic is spreading rapidly.

'Reviewed Covid management in my constituency,' Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

'The state and central governments are playing a blame-game while Covid is spreading rapidly,' the Congress leader said.

'It's critical this stops and everyone focuses on defeating Covid,' Mr Gandhi said.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit on Monday.

The Congress leader was in Kerala to visit his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to participate in the COVID-19 review meeting and also in other review meeting in Malappuram.

