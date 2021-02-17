Starbucks collaborates with the The Label Life

New Delhi: A limited edition merchandise collection in collaboration with the lifestyle brand, The Label Life, has been launched by Starbucks India. The exclusive merchandise collection titled 'The Starbucks India Optimist Series', features an assortment of drinkware and lifestyle accessories like mugs, notebooks and pouches with a message — "Here's to Joy", bringing coffee lovers an uplifting experience daily.



Designed by The Label Life, the chic collection is inspired by the Art Deco movement — a design movement representative of hope and characterized by opulent flourishes of sun-bursts, star-lights, prisms and golden glamour. It celebrates the coffee making routine — the familiarity of the flavour, the warmth of the mug in our hand, that first delectable sip, further encouraging consumers to indulge in every opportunity to be optimistic.

"The Series was created to inculcate joy, optimism and hope for the future, all values that are at the heart of both the brands. At Starbucks, our mission is to inspire and nurture the human spirit and the "Here is to Joy" campaign will inspire our customers and partners to actively choose joy every single day. By investing in partnerships like with The Label Life, we is able to deliver an elevated experience to customers in our country, any time, anywhere," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. "This collaboration will make it convenient for customers to enjoy their favourite Starbucks coffee with thoughtfully curated merchandise and accessories that elevate their life," he added.



The Label Life's Style Editors Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu say, "The Optimist series in collaboration with Starbucks is a natural and joyful extension of what we do at The Label Life – style elevated lifestyle essentials. The mugs and accessories in the collection seamlessly blend into that morning ritual where we take in the calm before diving into hectic weekdays. Starbucks is the perfect coffee brand to do this with as we share the same love language; that of lovingly building a customer community who we resonate with and give back to, at a time like this."

Another unique aspect of this collaboration, is the association with Srishti Charitable Trust, supported by TATA Consumer Products and TATA Trusts, a centre for the education and empowerment of the special children and young adults of Munnar. The differently gifted children join DARE School (Developmental Activities in Rehabilitative Education) between 3 and 5 years and when they are 18, get rehabilitated into one of the many different units at Srishti. The pouches from the collection are a beautiful rendition of the Optimist series and are an outcome of the efforts put in by the young adults at DARE. Athulya — the handmade paper unit, has helped create some beautiful notebooks for the collaboration.



Customers can start their days on a positive note by grabbing these chic minimalistic accessories from Starbucks outlets across the country or from the comfort of their homes by placing an order on The Label Life's official website.



—IANS