Sri Lankan Court Orders Release of 26 Indian Fishermen, Draws Flak for Detention of Boats & Equipment

Sri Lankan Court Orders Release of 26 Indian Fishermen, Draws Flak for Detention of Boats & Equipment

 13 Jan 2021 4:16 PM GMT

Sri Lankan Court Orders Release of 26 Indian Fishermen, Draws Flak for Detention of Boats & Equipment
Rameswaram: ASri Lankan court has freed 26 Indian fishermen arrested by the Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in that country's waters, officials here said on Wednesday. However, the court ordered for the 'nationalisation' of the four mechanised boats and other equipment siezed during the arrest of the fishermen, the officials said.

A total of 22 fishermen hailing from here and four from Puthukottai, arrested last month, were ordered to be released by the court. The court also cautioned the fishermen against entering the country's waters (illegally) in the future and warned of two years' imprisonment, if apprehended.

Local fishermen associations opposed the detention of the boats and equipment, saying they were the sole means of livelihood for the persons concerned.—PTI

Updated : 13 Jan 2021 4:16 PM GMT
