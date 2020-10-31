Speaker extends National Unity Day greetings

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker PD Sona has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

While recalling the contributions of Sardar Patel, popularly known as 'Iron Man of India', towards the national integration, the Speaker called upon every citizen to uphold the spirit of unity and integrity as taught by the great son of the country.

—IANS