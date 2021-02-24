Top
Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK

 The Hawk |  24 Feb 2021 8:25 AM GMT

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Oman Chandy and Randeep Surjewala to negotiate seat-sharing with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, said sources on Wednesday.

The leaders are reaching Chennai this afternoon.

According to sources, the leaders will hold talks with DMK tomorrow morning, pier to which they will meet party leaders in Chennai.

Elections are likely to be held for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year.

The Karunanidhi-led Dravidian party has already announced a five-member team, comprising Deputy Chief Minister M K Stalin and others for the seat sharing.

Congress has 34 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and lends crucial support to the DMK government. (ANI)

