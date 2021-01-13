Social Activist D Prakash Rao Passes Away at 63, PM Modi Condoles His Death

Bhubaneswar: Noted social activist and Padma Shri D Prakash Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday. He was 63. The social worker died following a brain stroke, informed family sources. He was admitted to SCB after being infected with Covid-19 on December 25.

The tea seller of Cuttack had spent his entire earning to educate slum children. Rao started the school 'Asha O Ashwasana' in Buxi Bazaar area in 2000 to provide free education to slums kids when he saw kids in his neighbourhood taking to petty crimes.

Apart from his school, Rao was also a well-known blood donor. He was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019 for his contribution towards boosting the value of education among slum kids in Cuttack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on the demise of Rao.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri D Prakash Rao. The outstanding work that has done will continue motivating people. He rightly saw education as a vital means to empowerment. I recall my meeting with him in Cuttack a few years ago. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other political leaders mourned the sad demise of noted social activist Rao.

"He will always be remembered for his selfless service in transforming the lives of thousands of poor kids through his school 'Asha o Ashwasana'," expressed the Governor.

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of philanthropist Padma Shri D Prakash Rao. The Good Samaritan will always be remembered for his dedication to uplift the lives of children through education. My thoughts & prayers with the bereaved family members. RIP," tweeted the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister's Office informed that the mortal remains will be cremated with full state honours.

Rao will always be an inspiration for Odias for his relentless efforts and dedication in working for welfare of the poor and downtrodden, Pradhan tweeted.—IANS