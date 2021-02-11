Top
Silver futures up on spot demand

 11 Feb 2021

Silver futures up on spot demand
New Delhi: Silver prices rose Rs 24 to Rs 68,950 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the March delivery gained Rs 24, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 68,950 per kg in 13,039 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.43 per cent higher at USD 27.20 per ounce in New York. PTI

Updated : 11 Feb 2021
Tags:    Silver   spot demand   India   

The Hawk


