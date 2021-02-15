Share motivating anecdotes for 'Mann Ki Baat': PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday requested people to share motivating anecdotes for his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme to be aired later this month.

R eferring to such anecdotes shared in the programme aired in January, the Prime Minister said he would love to hear more such stories in the programme scheduled for February 28. The last 'Mann Ki Baat' was on January 31. It was the 20th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0'.

"Through inspiring examples, January's Mann Ki Baat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," the Prime Minister tweeted.

People have been requested to share their ideas and stories on https://mygov.in.

–IANS

